“Shameless” star Jeremy Allen White and his wife Addison have welcomed their second child together. Addison shared a snap in the hospital with their bundle of joy and revealed her name writing, “Dolores Wild White- born 12/12/2020, just in time to save the year. She is the answer to 1000 prayers and we are in love with her. Thank you to my sister and my mama for taking care of my family while I waited in hospital for this little one to join us earth side- shout out to the MFCU nurses at Cedars Sinai for keeping me sane this last month.”

