Also available on the nbc app

Shakira is ready to spend her birthday with 100 million people! The music superstar dished on joining forces with Jennifer Lopez for the Super Bowl 2020 halftime show on Feb. 2, which happens to be the same day she'll turn 43. Shakira told Zane Lowe for Apple Music's "Beats 1" that it's going to be "fantastic," calling the coveted gig "the holy grail of the entertainment industry." The Colombian singer went on to share why teaming up with JLo will make the milestone moment a truly global event.

Appearing: