Shakira’s son Sasha is growing up so fast and he’s also looking more and more like his famous mom! The Columbian singer shared a photo on Instagram of her five-year-old son enjoying his first surf lesson on Wednesday. In the pic, Sasha is posing in the middle, next to his friend and surf teachers Kai and Hans. The trio is sporting a big smile and giving the hang loose sign. Shakira shares two sons, Sasha and 8-year-old Milan, with her longtime partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique.

