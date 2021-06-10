Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Shakira Shares Rare Photo Of 5-Year-Old Son Sasha Enjoying His First Surf Lesson

CLIP06/10/21
Also available on the nbc app

Shakira’s son Sasha is growing up so fast and he’s also looking more and more like his famous mom! The Columbian singer shared a photo on Instagram of her five-year-old son enjoying his first surf lesson on Wednesday. In the pic, Sasha is posing in the middle, next to his friend and surf teachers Kai and Hans. The trio is sporting a big smile and giving the hang loose sign. Shakira shares two sons, Sasha and 8-year-old Milan, with her longtime partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Pique.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Shakira, gerard pique, Gerardo Pique, Sasha Pique, Milan Pique, shakira family, shakira kids
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.