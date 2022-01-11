Main Content

Shakira Has Fun-Filled Disney Day With Sons Milan and Sasha: 'Unforgettable Moments'

Shakira and her boys are happy in the happiest place on earth! The "Hips Don't Lie" singer shared a series of snaps having a magical day with her sons, 8-year-old Milan and 6-year-old Sasha, at Walt Disney World on Monday. In the pics, Shakira is rocking her own Minnie Mouse ears in front of Cinderella's Castle and smiles with her kids at the park. She posted a video to TikTok of Milan and Sasha skipping happily into Magic Kingdom.

