Also available on the nbc app

Shakira and her boys are happy in the happiest place on earth! The "Hips Don't Lie" singer shared a series of snaps having a magical day with her sons, 8-year-old Milan and 6-year-old Sasha, at Walt Disney World on Monday. In the pics, Shakira is rocking her own Minnie Mouse ears in front of Cinderella's Castle and smiles with her kids at the park. She posted a video to TikTok of Milan and Sasha skipping happily into Magic Kingdom.

Appearing:

S2022 E0 2 min NR Highlight Celebrity and Gossip Daytime

NBCUniversal Television Distribution