It's over for Shakira and Gerard Piqué. The couple announced in a joint statement obtained by Access Hollywood on Saturday that they have decided to part ways after more than a decade together. "We regret to confirm that we are separating. We ask for privacy at this moment for the well-being of our children, who are our maximum priority. Thank you in advance for your understanding and respect," the message read. The music icon and the soccer star are parents to sons Milan, 9, and Sasha, 7.

