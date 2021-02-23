Also available on the nbc app

Shailene Woodley is gushing about her relationship. The “Divergent” actress was on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where she confirmed that she’s been engaged to football star Aaron Rodgers “for a while.” The 29-year-old continued, saying that even though she’s engaged to the 37-year-old Green Bay Packers quarterback, she has’'t been to a football game yet due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

