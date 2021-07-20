Also available on the nbc app

Shailene Woodley hopes viewers will feel the love while watching “The Last Letter From Your Lover.” The actress and co-star Callum Turner chatted with Access Hollywood about the upcoming romantic drama, and she reflected on the main themes of the movie that she thinks fans will resonate with. “I think so often in life, we make these big life choices and then we feel in a way like we’re stuck in something, and we have to remind ourselves that love is a choice,” she shared. “Love is something that you have to constantly choose, and I think that Jennifer and Anthony constantly choose the love that they share, and that’s what leads them to this beautiful journey that they end up being on – and I hope that people at home find that feeling and that resurgence of love within themselves.” “The Last Letter From Your Lover” debuts July 23 on Netflix.

