Also available on the nbc app

Shailene Woodley is super supportive of Aaron Rodgers. The “Divergent” alum took to her Instagram story to show some love to her fiancé ahead of his appearance as guest host of “Jeopardy!.” The 29-year-old was encouraging people to tune in and called Rodgers “sexy.” While talking, “The Fault In Our Stars” alum also moves her hand around and gives fans a glimpse of her massive engagement ring.

Appearing: