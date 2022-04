Also available on the nbc app

After Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers called off their engagement earlier this month, the former couple was spotted spending some time together. An eagle-eyed fan posted a pic of the pair at Erewhon Market in Los Angeles on Tuesday. "They came to the cafe for breakfast and just sat outside at a table together," a source told E! News.

