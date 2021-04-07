Main Content

WEEKDAYS

Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers Share a Rare Glimpse At Their Adorable Relationship

CLIP04/07/21
Also available on the nbc app

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers are giving fans a rare glimpse into their life together! The couple took to Instagram to answer fan questions about the NFL player’s experience hosting “Jeopardy!”-- his episodes are airing for the next two weeks. Aaron shared that he’d love to be the show’s permanent host, while also still playing football professionally.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, Shailene Woodley, aaron rodgers, couples, relationships, Jeopardy!, jeopardy
S2021 E02 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
