Also available on the nbc app

Pretty in pink! Shailene Woodley is all smiles with fiancé Aaron Rodgers at the Kentucky Derby. The couple hit the races with friends Miles Teller, his wife Keleigh, and others for Saturday’s big event at Churchill Downs, and the group got all decked out in their very best for a festive Instagram photo. Shailene also gathered with Keleigh and their gal pals in another cute snap, once again showing off her coral vest-and-slacks emsemble but this time leaving her wide-brimmed hat aside.

Appearing: