Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Shaggy Reveals Why His Daughter Was 'Unimpressed' Meeting Prince Harry

CLIP08/03/20
Also available on the nbc app

Not everyone can be a diehard royal fan! Shaggy and Conkarah join Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall and the "It Wasn't Me" singer reveals his daughter was "unimpressed" when meeting Prince Harry, but the duke took it in stride – and even quoted one of Shaggy's most famous lyrics back to him! The hitmaker and his fellow music star also dish on the remix and music video for their hit song "Banana," and react to the viral #bananadrop TikTok challenge! Shaggy goes on to reflect on his hit album "Hot Shot," which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year with the release of "Hot Shot 2020" last month. And, the singer sets the record straight on whether he worked on Rihanna's highly-anticipated upcoming album.

Appearing:
Tags: Access, celebrities, entertainment, Shaggy, Conkarah, Prince Harry, Royals, Royal Family, banana drop challenge, #bananadrop, shaggy banana, shaggy it wasn't me, Rihanna
S2020 E011 minInterviewNews and InformationDaytime
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.