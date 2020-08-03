Also available on the nbc app

Not everyone can be a diehard royal fan! Shaggy and Conkarah join Access Hollywood's Zuri Hall and the "It Wasn't Me" singer reveals his daughter was "unimpressed" when meeting Prince Harry, but the duke took it in stride – and even quoted one of Shaggy's most famous lyrics back to him! The hitmaker and his fellow music star also dish on the remix and music video for their hit song "Banana," and react to the viral #bananadrop TikTok challenge! Shaggy goes on to reflect on his hit album "Hot Shot," which celebrated its 20th anniversary this year with the release of "Hot Shot 2020" last month. And, the singer sets the record straight on whether he worked on Rihanna's highly-anticipated upcoming album.

