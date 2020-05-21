Also available on the nbc app

WWE Star Shad Gaspard’s wife Siliana Gaspard has issued a heartbreaking statement after her husband tragically passed away while swimming with their son. “There are not enough words to describe what he means to all of us. He was our heart, our soul, our protector, our warrior,” Siliana wrote. “He was a bright force of nature, who brought joy to many through his joyous and gracious nature. The outpouring of love from Shad’s friends, colleagues and fans has meant more to us than you can even imagine.” A vigil was held in the 39-year-old’s honor at Venice Beach on Wednesday night, hours after his body was discovered nearby.

Appearing: