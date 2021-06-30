Also available on the nbc app

Access Hollywood spoke to Mike Vogel who stars in the steamy new Netflix show “Sex/Life.” He revealed how he prepared for the role while in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and shared what the wildest scene he filmed was, “Every one of them is crazy in its own right. What I love about Cooper, there’s a scene in a car between he and Billie that touches on the struggle that any of us in a marriage with kids have where real-life comes railroading face-to-face with reality and fantasy.” “Sex/Life” is streaming now on Netflix.

Appearing: