“Sex/Life” Star Adam Demos on Dating Costar Sarah Shahi: ‘I Think The Chemistry Just Happened’

Access Hollywood spoke to Adam Demos and Margaret Odette who star in the steamy new Netflix show “Sex/Life.” The actors opened up about shooting sex scenes for the film and what it was like preparing for the role during the pandemic. Adam also shared some insight into his real-life relationship with his costar Sarah Shahi and how they met while filming the show, “The good thing about her and I is that we met as professionals and so that was always the thing,” he said. “I think the chemistry just happened because we are doing those scenes and you know, it turned out to be happily ever after I guess,” he added. “It’s good casting” “Sex/Life” is streaming now on Netflix.

