Listen up, ladies! PEOPLE's 2020 Sexiest Man Alive Michael B. Jordan revealed his idea of the perfect low-key date night in a new interview with the magazine to celebrate his title. "I think a perfect date night for me would be the freedom to go wherever I wanted in public not worry about [paparazzi] or this or that or what the next news story is going to be," he said. "Enjoy somebody's company. Go for a drive, dope playlist ... I'm definitely a movie guy — movie and ride the vibe for the rest of the night."

