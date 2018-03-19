'Sex And The City' Star Cynthia Nixon Is Running For Governor Of New York

Also available on the NBC app

"Sex and the City" star Cynthia Nixon announced her bid to run for the governor of New York on Monday with a two-minute campaign video posted on her Twitter account. "I love New York," the 51-year-old actress said in the ad. "I've never wanted to live anywhere else. But something has to change." The first-time candidate will face Governor Andrew Cuomo in the Democratic primary. Watch to find out which of Cynthia's "SATC" co-stars has already endorsed her!

