‘Sex and The City’ Revival ‘And Just Like That’ Drops First Look Of Carrie, Miranda & Charlotte In NYC

And just like that, Carrie and the gang are back! HBO Max revealed the first photo of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis hitting the streets of New York City. The trio are reviving their roles of Carrie Bradshaw, Miranda Hobbs and Charlotte York in the new “Sex and the City” revival, titled, “And Just Like That.” Production for the 10-episode series has begun in Manhattan, and we are learning new details from the set, including an inside look at the fashionable wardrobe room.

