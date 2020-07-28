Main Content

'Sex And The City' Costume Designer Breaks Down Show's Biggest Trendsetting Fashion Moments

CLIP07/28/20
"Sex And The City" costume designer Patricia Field and Sarah Jessica Parker were responsible for launching countless fashion trends through Carrie Bradshaw's risk-taking looks! More than 22 years after its premiere, Patricia looks back on a few of the hit HBO show's most influential styles. You can see more of Patricia's styles on the Patricia Field ARTFashion Gallery website.

Clips

