Priyanka Chopra Shares First Photo Of Her & Nick Jonas' Daughter, Reveals Baby Is Home From The NICU
CLIP 05/08/22
Main Content
"Sex And The City" costume designer Patricia Field and Sarah Jessica Parker were responsible for launching countless fashion trends through Carrie Bradshaw's risk-taking looks! More than 22 years after its premiere, Patricia looks back on a few of the hit HBO show's most influential styles. You can see more of Patricia's styles on the Patricia Field ARTFashion Gallery website.