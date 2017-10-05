The "Sex and the City 3" drama just keeps coming! Willie Garson appeared to shade Kim Cattrall in a cryptic tweet.
Appearing:
Tags: satc, access hollywood, willie garson, television, hollywood, piers morgan, interviews, sex and the city, celebrity news, access, entertainment, kim cattrall, celebrity, gossip, breaking news, entertainment news, sex and the city kim cattrall, satc 3, sex and the city 3, sarah jessica parker
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.