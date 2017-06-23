Seth Rogen & Evan Goldberg On Ramping Up The Action In 'Preacher' Season 2

Also available on the NBC app

On the red carpet at the premiere of "Preacher" Season 2, Executive Producers Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg tell AccessHollywood.com about the increase in action on the show. And, the two discuss exploring the backstory of Tulip (Ruth Negga) in the episodes ahead. Plus, with Jesse (Dominic Cooper) on a road trip to find God (who was missing at the end of Season 1), how will his journey impact Tulip and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun)? "Preacher" returns Sunday at 10/9c on AMC.

