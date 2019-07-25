Seth MacFarlane Grants Ultimate Wish For Disabled 'Family Guy' Fan

Also available on the NBC app

"Family Guy" fan Chance Yon, who has cerebral palsy, got the opportunity of a lifetime when creator Seth MacFarlane made his dream of visiting the animated series' studio come true, thanks to a team effort with the Kids Wish Network. Seth not only enjoyed lunch with Chance and did his favorite "Family Guy" voices, but he also drew and signed sketches and made sure co-stars Mila Kunis and Seth Green gave him a shoutout, too! As if that weren't enough, the gifts kept on giving even after Chance headed back home.

