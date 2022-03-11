Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

'Sesame Street' Star Emilio Delgado, Who Made History Playing Luis For 45 Years, Dead at 81

CLIP03/11/22
Also available on the nbc app

"Sesame Street" Star Emilio Delgado has died at the age of 81. According to TMZ, Emilio was surrounded by family when he passed away on Thursday at his home in New York City. His wife, Carole, told the outlet that he was diagnosed with blood cancer in December 2020 and had been in hospice care. The actor played Fix-it Shop owner Luis Rodriguez on the hit children's show for more than 40 years, making history as the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.

Appearing:
Tags: emilio delgado, Sesame Street, dead
S2022 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.