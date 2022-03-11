Also available on the nbc app

"Sesame Street" Star Emilio Delgado has died at the age of 81. According to TMZ, Emilio was surrounded by family when he passed away on Thursday at his home in New York City. His wife, Carole, told the outlet that he was diagnosed with blood cancer in December 2020 and had been in hospice care. The actor played Fix-it Shop owner Luis Rodriguez on the hit children's show for more than 40 years, making history as the longest-running role for a Mexican-American in a TV series.

