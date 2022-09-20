Main Content

'Serial' Host Sarah Koenig Shocked Over Adnan Syed's Release From Prison After 23 Years

CLIP09/20/22

Adnan Syed, the subject of the podcast "Serial," has been released from prison. In a surprising development in the case that took the nation by storm in 2014, a judge has vacated his murder conviction. "I was shocked. I did not see this coming at all. One of the first things I did was call Adnan's brother and then his mother — they told me they didn't know either," host, Sarah Koenig told The New York Times. The now 41-year-old has yet to speak out himself publicly.

