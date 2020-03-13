Also available on the NBC app

Serena Williams is taking some precautions against the coronavirus. The tennis star took to Instagram to share an update with her fans, letting them know she plans to spend some time at home amid the coronavirus crisis. She wrote, “Spending the next 6 weeks in solitude. Being a wife. Being a mom. Cooking. Cleaning. Spring cleaning. Face mask. Makeup tutorials. I’ll let you know how it goes…. Stay safe everyone. This is serious”

