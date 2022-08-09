Main Content

Access Hollywood
WEEKDAYS

Serena Williams Wants To Expand Family & Plans To 'Evolve Away From Tennis'

CLIP08/09/22

Game, set, retirement. Serena Williams is ready to say goodbye to professional tennis. The 40-year-old announced her intention to walk away from the sport in Vogue's September 2022 issue, sharing, "I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me." The tennis court icon explained that she's ready to focus her attention elsewhere, like giving her 4-year-old daughter Olympia a sibling.

NRS2022 E0 3 minCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Serena Williams, news, lifestyle
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.