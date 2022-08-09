Game, set, retirement. Serena Williams is ready to say goodbye to professional tennis. The 40-year-old announced her intention to walk away from the sport in Vogue's September 2022 issue, sharing, "I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me." The tennis court icon explained that she's ready to focus her attention elsewhere, like giving her 4-year-old daughter Olympia a sibling.

