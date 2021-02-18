Also available on the nbc app

Serena Williams got emotional during a press conference after she lost her match against Naomi Osaka during the Australian Open. The tennis legend was asked about her errors during the match and she appeared to get emotional and then abruptly left the press conference. She also posted about the match on Instagram writing, “Melbourne and my Australian fans- Today was not an ideal outcome or performance but it happens... I am so honored to be able to play in front of you all. Your support -your cheers, I only wish I could have done better for you today. I am forever in debt and grateful to each and every single one of you. I love you. I love you. I love you. I adore you.”

