Serena Williams' daughter is too cute! Her husband, Alexis Ohanian, shared a super sweet video of their daughter Olympia flexing her art skills! In the video, the 2-year-old is covered in paint, and then decided her dad needs some too, painting his nails and his hand! Alexis seemed to take it all in stride, and fans especially loved the super sweet video and reacted in the comments. Alexis seems to be a super loving dad, and apparently he's also a super doting husband. Serena just posted a video on her Instagram story that shows off a very luxe gift she received from her man!

