Serena Williams Takes Mini-Me Daughter To First-Ever Disney Trip: 'This Is Like A Dream Come True'

Also available on the NBC app

Serena Williams spent her special day at the happiest place on earth! The tennis pro celebrated her big 38th birthday with a trip to Walt Disney World alongside her hubby Alex Ohanian and their 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia. "The last time I came to Walt Disney World in Florida, I was actually pregnant with her," the tennis star told Disney Parks. "I've been waiting so long. I haven't been able to come back, so this is like a dream come true."

Appearing: