Serena Williams Slyly Shades Reporter at U.S. Open Over 'Surprised' Question

CLIP09/01/22

Serena Williams knows her worth! During a post-match interview with a U.S. Open reporter following her win on Wednesday night, the 23-time grand slam champion slyly reacted to a question about her performance. During the conversation, the interviewer asked Serena if she was surprised with herself in the moments after the achievement, to which the 40-year-old smirked and chuckled. "I mean, I'm just Serena, you know," the pro athlete said.

