Serena Williams Says Wearing Braids To The Royal Wedding Was A 'Statement': I Wanted To 'Be My Truest Self'

Also available on the NBC app

Serena Williams knows how to make a powerful fashion choice! Access Hollywood gave the tennis ace the Access Style Award for "Strength in Style," and she took us on a look back through some of her most memorable looks, including the Valentino dress and braided hair she sported at pal Meghan Markle's royal wedding last year. "This look was a statement. You know, I just wanted to wear braids to the royal wedding and just be my truest self, and so that meant a lot to me," Serena explained. The Serena Williams Jewelry founder also talked about her passion for fashion, which started when she was a child. "I used to sew when I was super young, and actually, when I still sew, it's like this calming effect," she said.

Appearing: