Serena Williams Says Prepping For Meghan Markle's Royal Wedding Took All Night

Serena Williams' fashion is always a grand slam but it doesn't come without a little prep work! The pro tennis star opened up to Vogue about why her stunning style for Meghan Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry took all night! In a new interview, the 40-year-old reflected on the moment when the world's eyes were on the Chapel at Windsor Castle. "What's so iconic about this is I was like, royal wedding? I am definitely wearing braids. So … all night they were braiding my hair," she said.

