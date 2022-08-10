Serena Williams' fashion is always a grand slam but it doesn't come without a little prep work! The pro tennis star opened up to Vogue about why her stunning style for Meghan Markle's royal wedding to Prince Harry took all night! In a new interview, the 40-year-old reflected on the moment when the world's eyes were on the Chapel at Windsor Castle. "What's so iconic about this is I was like, royal wedding? I am definitely wearing braids. So … all night they were braiding my hair," she said.

