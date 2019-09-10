Serena Williams Says Meghan Markle Is The 'Best Person' She Knows (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Serena Williams has nothing but kind words for Meghan Markle! The tennis champion gushed to Access Hollywood about her longtime pal at her runway show for New York Fashion Week after the duchess made a last-minute trip to NYC for her U.S. Open final. "She's the best person I know," Serena admitted. "She's the nicest, sweetest friend. She's the greatest person." The fashion designer also shared details about her inclusive new collection inspired by the message, "Every woman matters."

