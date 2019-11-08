Serena Williams Says Meghan Markle Is 'Always There' For Her No Matter What (EXCLUSIVE)

Also available on the NBC app

Serena Williams chats with Access Hollywood and opens up about her close friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle. "I just really think she's the strongest, literally the strongest person I know and the nicest, sweetest. She flew all the way with a newborn to see me play in New York and flew all the way back that night and I probably couldn't have done that. It kinda goes to show you what an amazing person that she is and that's just one of the many things that she does for me. I call her, text her anytime, crying, upset – she's always there. Doesn't matter what she's going through, she just sets time away and she's just so amazing," she said. Serena also talks about her fab new S by Serena jewelry line and shares the inspiration behind the line and why she wanted to get into jewelry.

