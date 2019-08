Also available on the NBC app

Royal title or not, Meghan Markle is sticking by Serena Williams' side! After news broke that the Duchess of Sussex would see her pal compete in the Wimbledon Ladies’ Singles Finals on Saturday, the tennis star talked to the press about their friendship, saying she and Meghan "always have supported each other." Plus, see what value Serena said she wants to teach her daughter Olympia.

