Main Content

Access
WEEKDAYS

Serena Williams Reveals Daughter Olympia Likes Playing Piano More Than Tennis: She's 'A Baby Mozart'

CLIP11/05/21
Also available on the nbc app

Serena Williams' daughter is turning out to be quite the prodigy, but her true talent lies off the court! When the famous athlete stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday, she revealed that 4-year-old Olympia is interested in piano. "When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music … She's teaching me! I'm not even kidding. I have a baby Mozart," she said, teasingly adding, "Of course, every parent thinks they have a baby Beethoven or whatever."

Appearing:
Tags: Serena Williams, olympian ohanian, parenting, celebrity, Tennis
S2021 E02 minNRHighlightCelebrity and GossipDaytime
NBCUniversal Television Distribution
  • Most Recent
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

  • Season 2021
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.