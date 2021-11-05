Also available on the nbc app

Serena Williams' daughter is turning out to be quite the prodigy, but her true talent lies off the court! When the famous athlete stopped by "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Thursday, she revealed that 4-year-old Olympia is interested in piano. "When she was in my belly, I played a lot of piano music … She's teaching me! I'm not even kidding. I have a baby Mozart," she said, teasingly adding, "Of course, every parent thinks they have a baby Beethoven or whatever."

