Serena Williams is opening up about her friendship with Meghan Markle and why it was important for her to stand with the duchess following her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview. The tennis star was one of many famous friends of Meghan who supported her on social media following the sit-down – in which the former "Suits" star and her husband, Prince Harry, detailed the struggles they faced as working royals, both from inside and outside the palace. In a new interview for Stuart Weitzman's new Shine Series, Serena praised Meghan for how strong she was during the interview, saying, “Meghan is a great person, and I think the epitome of strength, the epitome of confidence, the epitome of just selflessness."

