Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka And More Speak Out About Missing Tennis Star Peng Shuai

Some of tennis' biggest names are reacting to the public absence of Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai. Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka and more are speaking out about the situation. Their messages come after Peng posted a now-deleted message on Weibo on Nov. 2, accusing a Chinese government official of sexually assaulting her, according to NBC News. Since the message was posted, the athlete hasn't been seen in public.

