Serena Williams Makes A Splash With Daughter Olympia On Family Vacation In The Maldives

Splish, splash, Serena Williams is having a blast on family vacation! The tennis champion and 2-year-old daughter Alexia Olympia were all smiles for a ride down the water slide together at their resort in the Maldives. "My fav part about @waldorfastoriamaldives? The kids area!!!!" Serena gushed in her Instagram caption. The athlete shared fun snaps with husband Alexis Ohanian as they challenged each other to a friendly game of hopscotch.

