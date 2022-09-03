Main Content

Serena Williams Loses Third Round Of U.S. Open To Ajla Tomljanovic After Intense Match

CLIP09/02/22

Serena Williams has closed a chapter in her tennis career, for now. The 40-year-old athlete lost her third match at the 2022 U.S. Open in New York City on Friday against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic after playing three intense sets. The final score was 7-5, 6-7, 6-1. The upsetting loss is likely the end of her professional tennis career. The superstar announced she would “evolve away from tennis” after this year’s U.S. Open in an article in Vogue.

NRCelebrity and Gossip Daytime Highlight
Appearing:Mario LopezKit HooverScott EvansZuri Hall
Go to show page
Tags: Serena Williams, 2022 US Open, Tennis, goat
  • Most Recent
  • Excerpt
  • Highlight
  • Interview
  • Sneak Peek
  • Web Exclusive

Clips

Episodes

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our cookie policy.