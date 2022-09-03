Serena Williams has closed a chapter in her tennis career, for now. The 40-year-old athlete lost her third match at the 2022 U.S. Open in New York City on Friday against Australia’s Ajla Tomljanovic after playing three intense sets. The final score was 7-5, 6-7, 6-1. The upsetting loss is likely the end of her professional tennis career. The superstar announced she would “evolve away from tennis” after this year’s U.S. Open in an article in Vogue.

