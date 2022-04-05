Alexis Ohanian is an artist in the kitchen! The Reddit co-founder showed off his impressive pancake art for his 4-year-old daughter Olympia in an Instagram video posted on Monday. In the clip the 38-year-old drew "The Little Mermaid's" Ariel with colorful pancake mix and the finished product looked amazing! Alexis shares his four-year-old daughter with tennis superstar Serena Williams. The two tied the knot in November 2017 and first met in Rome in 2015.

