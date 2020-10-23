Also available on the nbc app

It looks like Serena Williams’ 3-year-old daughter is officially following in her footsteps! The tennis great took to her Instagram Stories to share that she just signed her little tot up for lessons. "I signed Olympia up for tennis lessons. Don't even start with me because I'm not giving her tennis lessons, I signed her up for some. But the lady has no idea that it's my daughter, so we'll see how that goes," she said.

