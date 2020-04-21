Main Content

Serena Williams Dodges Meghan Markle Question With Iconic Mariah Carey Line: 'Don't Know Her'

Serena Williams is pleading the fifth! The tennis champion jokingly dodged questions about longtime friend Meghan Markle when she and sister Venus Williams appeared on Naomi Campbell's YouTube series, "No Filter with Naomi." Though the supermodel tried her best to push for details about the Duchess of Sussex's recent move to Los Angeles, Serena hilariously remained mum — and even replied with Mariah Carey's iconic "I don't know her" line!

