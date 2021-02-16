Also available on the nbc app

There's no debate here! Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian supported his wife during her quarterfinal match at the Australian Open in a white t-shirt featuring a photo of the tennis champion with the words "Greatest Athlete." The Reddit co-founder proudly tweeted a picture of himself wearing the graphic tee in the crowd with a kissing emoji. The statement was seemingly a dig at critics who continue to downplay Serena's achievements, especially in comparison to male athletes. Nike unveiled the new collection honoring her legacy on social media in early February with the caption, "Being a champion isn't just about lifting trophies. It's about making history time and again. Celebrate some of Serena Williams' greatest moments in her career — so far."

