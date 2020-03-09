Also available on the NBC app

Move over Serena Williams: Olympia Ohanian is taking over! When the tennis ace tried to film a video tutorial of her morning routine, her 2-year-old adorably stole the spotlight, imitating her famous mom and trying her hand at her beauty products. At one point, Olympia played with her mom's beauty blenders, then sprayed her facial mist into the mirror! "[Olympia] is still too young for eye masks, but she sure can work that beauty blender!" Serena joked in her caption for an Instagram video of the cute moment.

