Serena Williams' daughter Olympia served twinning looks on the tennis court. On Wednesday, Alexis Ohanian, posted a series of sweet Instagram snaps of their kiddo sporting a mini version of the iconic outfit that her mom wore at the Australian Open earlier this year. The 3-year-old looked identical to her tennis star mom in her matching outfit. The proud dad apparently posted the adorable snapshots, without Serena’s knowledge. The 39-year-old replied in the comment section, “Awwwww mannnnnn I asked you to save this post until I was next to her by my side in my same outfit. Oophhh I guess I'll have to pull the plug from your phone tonight. And you wake up wondering why you have no battery.”

