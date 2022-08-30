Main Content

Serena Williams' Daughter Olympia Pays Tribute To Mom At First U.S. Open Match

CLIP08/30/22

Serena Williams and her daughter, Olympia, are serving up a monumental twinning moment! On Monday, the 23-time Grand Slam champion walked onto the court for the first match of her final U.S. Open competition in a custom black Nike embellished bodice and tutu skirt with matching accessories, designed to embody her "fiery boldness." The tennis star's 4-year-old daughter followed suit, rocking a mommy and me replica of the style on her own as she cheered from the crowd.

