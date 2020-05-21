Also available on the NBC app

Serena Williams' mini-me always steals the show with her cuteness! The tennis champion's 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian was too precious as she followed along with mama's morning skincare routine in an adorable Instagram video. The mother-daughter duo even modeled matching pajamas as they kicked off the day by washing their faces together. But the sweet moment took a hilarious turn when the toddler surprised her mom with a gas attack!

