Serena Williams and her 3-year-old daughter just aced their first-ever fashion campaign together! The tennis superstar and her mini-me, Olympia, served up some chic looks in matching outfits and some serious poses for their new gig with footwear designer Stuart Weitzman. For the fashion campaign, which is adorably dubbed "Footsteps to Follow," the mother-daughter duo modeled the fashion brand's spring 2021 collection.

