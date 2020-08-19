Also available on the NBC app

Serena Williams is raising a budding beauty icon! The tennis legend's nearly 3-year-old daughter, Olympia Ohanian, proved she's quite the trendsetter this week after giving her famous mom a makeover she'll have to work pretty hard to wash off! Serena gave fans an up-close peek at the green "lipstick" her toddler applied for her, thanks to a handy set of permanent markers! Though the color choice may have been a bit unconventional, we think Serena rocked it – and Olympia seemed to agree!

